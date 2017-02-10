× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Phoenix

* This will be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Suns in 2016-17. Chicago has won six of its last seven road games in this series.

* The Bulls managed to score just 17 points in the first quarter of Wednesday loss at Golden State. They are 2-6 this season when they fail to record 20+ points in the opening quarter.

* Phoenix made five three-pointers in Wednesday’s loss to Memphis, compared to the Grizzlies’ 14. It was the 13th time this season that the Suns have allowed 14+ three-pointers in a game; they are 0-13 in those contests.

* Robin Lopez led the Bulls in points (17) and rebounds (10) on Wednesday. It was the first time this season he led the Bulls outright in both of those categories in a game. Only two other Bulls have done this in 2016-17: Jimmy Butler (6 times) and Dwyane Wade (1).

* Neither Butler nor Wade played in Wednesday’s loss to Golden State. The Bulls are 1-4 this season when Butler hasn’t played, 3-3 without Wade and 0-2 when both players sit out.

* Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points over his last 15 games, although the Suns have gone just 4-11 in those contests. His season average of 21.1 PPG is an increase of +7.3 PPG from his rookie season (13.8).