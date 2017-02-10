× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday @ Winnipeg

* The Blackhawks beat the Wild, 4-3, in overtime on Wednesday, their third consecutive win, all of which have come on the road. The last time Chicago won four straight road games on the same road trip was when it won six straight from November 21-30, 2013.

* The Jets lost to the Wild, 4-2, in Winnipeg on Tuesday, their second straight loss following a three game winning streak. After scoring 14 goals in those three games, the Jets have just four goals in their last two. Despite the loss, they are still 13-6-1 against the Central Division.

* The Jets are a perfect 4-0-0 against the Blackhawks this season, outscoring them 14-5 in those games. Only three teams have ever played Chicago at least five times in one season and finished undefeated – the 2015-16 Minnesota Wild (five wins), the 1938-39 Boston Bruins (eight wins), and the 1936-37 Montreal Maroons (six wins).

*Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists in the win over the Wild, giving him 11 points in his last seven games, good for 1.57 points per game. In his first 39 games, he had 22 points, or 0.56 points per game. Toews has zero points in three games against Winnipeg this season.

* Mark Scheifele has been held without a point in consecutive games for the first time since December 11 and 15, and just the third time this season. During the Jets’ three-game winning streak prior to those games, Scheifele had seven points (4G, 3A).

* Winnipeg has continued to struggle during the second period this season, scoring 46 goals and allowing 65. The Jets’ -19 differential is tied with Buffalo for the worst in the league. Chicago hasn’t been great in the middle frame either, scoring 47 goals and allowing 55. The -8 differential is tied for the sixth-worst in the league.