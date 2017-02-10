9 Displaced after Oak Park apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill.- Firefighters worked against the cold temperatures to strike out a fire that broke out around 1 a.m. Friday morning at a three-story apartment building in Oak Park. Flames could be seen shooting out of the lower floors of the six unit building at 316 West Washington Street. A three-alarm was declared and firefighters from nearly a dozen neighboring departments were called in to assist.

Fire officials say all of the residents made it out safely. There was a brief scare during the firefight when a mayday call went out to all units. Oak Park Fire Chief Tom Ebsen says they, "lost track of one engine company that was operating in the building, but we did get them through the process where we did get accountability for everybody." None of the residents in the building were injured, the Red Cross tells WGN that the 9 people displaced were put up in a hotel by the landlord. The building is located directly across the street from Percy Middle School, it was not affected by the fire and Oak Park officials say operation should be unaffected.