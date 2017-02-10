Maserati introduces new SUV at Chicago Auto Show 2017

Marcus Leshock took on the tough job of testing out some of the newest models to hit the show room floor at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. The event begins Saturday at McCormick place. For a complete look on what you can expect to see at this year's show watch our 2017 Chicago Auto Show special, Saturday at 7 p.m on WGN-TV.
WGN-TV TO AIR “2017 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW” SPECIAL
