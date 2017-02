Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems that actor Zach Galifianakis will always remember his visit to WGN Morning News.

WGN's Dean Richards recently sat down with Galifianakis, who is the voice of "The Joker" in the new "Lego Batman Movie", for an interview.

During the interview, he recalled his visit to WGN four-years ago, when he and Will Ferrell were greeted by a parade of "Chicago celebrities."

And apparently --- he is still a little traumatized by it.

