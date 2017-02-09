× The fun you’ll find at this year’s Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — The city revs up for the Chicago Auto Show this weekend at McCormick Place.

WGN’s Sarah Jindra got a preview of what’s new and the fun you will find.

And catch our live special from the Auto Show this Saturday at 7 p.m. on WGN and wgntv.com.

Sarah will be there, along with Erin Ivory and Marcus Leshock.

They’ll show you the latest in auto technology and a variety of new cars on the market.

If you miss it on Saturday, you can watch the replay Sunday at noon on CLTV and at 1030 p.m. on WGN News.

More info at ChicagoAutoShow.com