Teen with brittle bone disease is a viral singing sensation

Sparsh Shah, 12, also known as "Purhythm," has been making rap music at his home in New Jersey, which people are LOVING online.

Sparsh did a cover of Eminem's "Not Afraid" with over 60 million views on social media.

What makes Sparsh's story all the more amazing -- he has done this all with an incurable disease that affects his bone density.

He's had more than 100 fractures in his life.

He had a snow day Thursday, so he talked with WGN Morning News about how he's preparing for coursework at one of the country's most prestigious musical colleges.

And he even sang a little for us! Watch the full clip in the player above.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/purhythm/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/sparshpurhythm

Twitter account: https://twitter.com/SparshPurhythm