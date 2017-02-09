Teen with brittle bone disease is a viral singing sensation

Sparsh Shah, 12, also known as "Purhythm," has been making rap music at his home in New Jersey, which people are LOVING online.
Sparsh did a cover of Eminem's "Not Afraid" with over 60 million views on social media.
What makes Sparsh's story all the more amazing -- he has done this all with an incurable disease that affects his bone density.
He's had more than 100 fractures in his life.
He had a snow day Thursday, so he talked with WGN Morning News about how he's preparing for coursework at one of the country's most prestigious musical colleges.
And he even sang a little for us! Watch the full clip in the player above.
