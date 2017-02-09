Six Flags Great America hiring thousands of positions

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America is hiring.
The amusement park is looking to hire more than 3,000 seasonal employees.
Positions range from entry level to management jobs.
All seasonal employees make a minimum of 9 dollars an hour.
Anyone interested in working at Six Flags can apply at a hiring event this Saturday at the park in Gurnee.
Full details on their hiring events:
February
• Saturday, February 11 – 10a.m. – 3p.m.
• Saturday, February 25 – 10a.m. – 3p.m
March
• Saturday, March 11 – 10a.m.-3p.m.
• Saturday, March 25 – 10a.m.-3p.m.
Please enter at the employee entrance located off of Rt. 21.
More information at: