Six Flags Great America hiring thousands of positions

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America is hiring.

The amusement park is looking to hire more than 3,000 seasonal employees.

Positions range from entry level to management jobs.

All seasonal employees make a minimum of 9 dollars an hour.

Anyone interested in working at Six Flags can apply at a hiring event this Saturday at the park in Gurnee.

Full details on their hiring events:

February

• Saturday, February 11 – 10a.m. – 3p.m.

• Saturday, February 25 – 10a.m. – 3p.m

March

• Saturday, March 11 – 10a.m.-3p.m.

• Saturday, March 25 – 10a.m.-3p.m.

Please enter at the employee entrance located off of Rt. 21.

More information at: