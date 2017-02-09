Officers cleared of accusations of racial profiling congressman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The officers who pulled over Congressman Bobby Rush last summer have been cleared of racial profiling.

The police bodycam video was released today from that traffic stop.

Two officers pulled Congressman Rush over last summer at 47th and King Drive.

A dispatcher said his license plates were registered to a Cadillac. Rush was driving a Lexus.

Sometime later it was learned there is a vanity plate registered to a man in a North suburb driving a Cadillac.

Later that day rush filed a complaint with the Independent Police Review Authority claiming he was pulled over by way of racial profiling.