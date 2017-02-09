× Northwestern frat, sorority social events canceled amid sex abuse investigation

EVANSTON, Ill. — Virtually all fraternity and sorority social activities at Northwestern University are canceled as the school investigates sexual abuse allegations at a fraternity house.

Four female students said they may have been given a date rape drug last month at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house. Two of them say they were sexually abused.

Northwestern’s Intrafraternity Council Executive Board says, contracted events like formals and date nights will be allowed to go ahead as planned but no other Greek activities will be permitted.

The council says it will set up a task force to examine what some students have called a “toxic masculine culture.”