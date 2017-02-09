Illinois veterans cemetery vandalized; Police seek suspects

ALTON, Ill. — Authorities are searching for the person(s) who vandalized Alton National Cemetery.

Trash, glass bottles, dirty diapers, and splattered dog poop has been left everywhere at the cemetery dedicated to veterans.

“The veterans gave their lives so we can enjoy our freedoms, and to have this kind vandalism is extremely disrespectful,” said Alton National Cemetery Director Jeff Barnes.

Barnes said cemetery workers also found a monument and tombstone pushed over, and a cracked sign.

Vandals hit the cemetery several years ago, but authorities told News 4 it was minor compared with what happened more recently.