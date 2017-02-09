Friday’s powerful SSW winds to propel Chicago temps within striking distance of 50-degrees Friday/Saturday
-
Warmer weather coming our way this week
-
Current weather radar mosiacs
-
Week of wintry weather
-
Mild weather continues
-
Cold weather returns
-
-
More mild weather ahead this week
-
Chilly temps & some snow in the forecast
-
Weekend ushers in winter weather
-
Work week forecast: Rain followed by temps in the 50’s
-
Week will start with rain and end with a warm-up
-
-
Both rain and snow in the forecast this week
-
Cold weekend will give way to warmer temps
-
Mild temperatures across Chicago this weekend