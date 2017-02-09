FeedonThis: Is this finally looking like the “Crow” of old?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Since his appendectomy, it hasn't quite been the same Corey.

It's not like the Blackhawks' goaltender has been terrible, but he's not quite been the dominant force in the net as he's been at times the last two seasons.

After a month of January where his save percentage was under 90 percent, Crawford has won three-straight games to start the month of February. That included a number of strong saves in the overtime period that allowed the Blackhawks to knock off the first place Wild on Wednesday night.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the goalie's play of late on Thursday's Sports Feed on CLTV. That segment is part of the #FeedonThis and you can watch it on the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Louis University men's basketball program had a most unusual bus trip after their loss to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Following the contest, the Billikins missed the bus....because the bus was gone.

Josh and Jarrett tell the unusual story in Social Fodder which you can watch in the video above.