Emanuel announces new CTA stop, high-speed rail update

CHICAGO – Mayor Rahm Emanuel offered an update on several projects today including high-speed rail service between O’Hare airport and the Loop.

Before a friendly audience of union workers, Mayor Emanuel laid out big plans for Chicago’s infrastructure.

“The projects we have planned in the next three years will create over 40,000 more jobs,” he said.

Those 40,000 new jobs are in the addition to the 60,000 the mayor says he’s created the last five years.

Also on the mayor’s agenda today was the high speed rail service from downtown to O’Hare Airport. Mayor Emanuel calls it an O’Hare express train from the Loop.

“To connect people to O’Hare even faster we’re going to embark on a project that has been imagined and discussed for decades but is essential to the City of Chicago,” he said.

The mayor talked about CTA expansion as well. He announced a new Green Line “L” near the United Center. The station will fill a mile and a half gap between California and Ashland.

Now in the middle of his second term, Mayor Emanuel touted his accomplishments and spoke about the infrastructure projects completed on his watch. Among them, a new Malcolm X College, new parks and bridges.

Most of the jobs were finished, say the mayor, without help from Springfield.

Emanuel slammed state lawmakers saying Springfield has actually been withholding funds. The mayor did not take questions from reports and there was no mention of the city’s gun violence problem.