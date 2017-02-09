Cyclists to raise money, awareness for rare cancers in Cycle for Survival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's estimated that 600,000 people in the U.S. will die from cancer this year.

It can be especially tough for those with so-called “rare cancers,” as

effective treatment can be non-existent due to limited research dollars.

The 11th annual Cycle for Survival will again try to change that.

The event will be held in Chicago and a number of other cities this weekend.

To date, Cycle for Survival has raised millions for rare cancer research, helping with treatment breakthroughs.

It was started by former Chicagoan Dave Linn and his wife, Jen.

Jen was diagnosed with a rare cancer and underwent dozen of rounds of chemo and a half dozen surgeries before she died in 2011.

But Dave still continues the funding fight.

Additionally, WGN writer Rebecca Bodner and her husband Keith are big cycle for survival advocates as he continues his own 8 year battle against a rare sarcoma.

The Bodners and Dave Linn are among those “Cycling for Survival” in Chicago this weekend at Equinox in the Loop.

They all spoke with CLTV’s Monica Schneider.

For more information log on to cycleforsurvival.org