Body found in burned out garage in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. — Police are investigating a body found in a burned out garage.

A body was found inside the car in the garage in the 3500 block of South 57th Street about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe the fire was started by the car that was running in the garage and do not believe foul play was involved.

The name of the victim has not been released.