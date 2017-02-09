Before going to Spring Training, Bruce Miles talks Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Officially, the celebration is coming to an end. It had to at some point, even if Cubs fans wished it wouldn't.

But the party that started just before Midnight on November 2nd will come to an end on Valentine's Day, when pitchers and catchers report to Mesa.

With the World Baseball Classic pushing up the start of Spring Training and the World Championship run into November, the Cubs are dealing with the shortest offseason in their history.

How will the Cubs handle their first title defense in 108 years? Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald came on Sports Feed before leaving for Spring Training to discuss the Cubs as they head to Mesa.

To watch his segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.