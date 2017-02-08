× Wisconsin Senate expected to pass marijuana extract

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to pass a bill to legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

The Senate was scheduled to take up the measure Wednesday.

Lawmakers set the groundwork in 2014 by making it legal to possess cannabidiol oil if used as a part of a doctor’s trial. But no trials have taken place in Wisconsin and parents of children who suffer from seizures have urged lawmakers to expand the law.

A fix stalled in the Senate last session after three Republicans feared it would lead to marijuana legalization. At least one of them supports this year’s version, which allows possession with a doctor’s certification.

The bill must pass the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before it becomes law.