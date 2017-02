Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- When you’re racing against time, you can't take a break. Chicago's Eric Nordstrom has experienced that frustration as he rushes to document Chicago's archaeological history. The founder of Urban Remains is often trying to outrun a building's date with a wrecking crew.

Winter is generally considered a slower time for Nordstrom, but we spent a cold day in December with him, and he was VERY busy.

Sean Lewis reports about what happened.