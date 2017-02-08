Trump blames Chicago violence on gang members ‘not even legally in this country’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump again cited Chicago's violence, but this time he blamed undocumented immigrants on the crime problem.

This happened at a gathering with police chiefs Wednesday morning in Washington D.C.

President Trump said, “You look at Chicago, and you look at other places, so many of the problems are caused by gang members, many of whom are not even legally in our country.”

Trump urged local police to turn in gang members who are in the country illegally so they can be deported.

"You're in the neighborhoods -- you know the bad ones, you know the good ones," the president said. "I want you to turn in the bad ones. Call Secretary Kelly's representatives, and we'll get them out of our country and bring them back where they came from and we'll do it fast."

President Trump also said building a wall along the border with Mexico will stop the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

He said plans for the wall are being designed right now.

A spokesperson for the mayor released the following statement in regards to the president's remarks about Chicago:

“With all the talk and no action, you have to wonder whether the administration is serious about working with us on solutions, or if they are just using violence in this great city to score political points. We've been clear, there are ways the federal government can help, and we're happy to partner with the administration whenever they decide to stop talking and start acting.”