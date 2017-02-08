× Toby Keith too ‘political’ for Naperville Ribfest, residents say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Some Naperville residents are not happy that country singer Toby Keith will be performing at Ribfest this summer.

Residents took to social media over the weekend to protest his opening night performance. They say Keith is too political and “polarizing” because he participated in President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities.

Keith is scheduled to take the main stage on June 30, opening night of the annual event.

The “Exchange Club of Naperville” hosts Ribfest.

Officials say they do not book artists based on their political beliefs.

On Tuesday, the Exchange Club confirmed that Keith will remain their June 30 headliner in a Facebook post.

