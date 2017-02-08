Snow causing multiple crashes, slick road conditions in south suburbs

Posted 6:34 AM, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:37AM, February 8, 2017

Light snow falling in Chicago’s south suburbs is causing slick and dangerous road conditions.

Snow started falling south of Midway around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple accidents are being reported:

An 8-10 car pile-up has all lanes blocked on inbound I-55 at Arsenal Road.

A five car pile-up has been reported on westbound I-80 at US-45 Lagrange Road.

Several accidents have been reported near Joliet..

Delays and back-ups are expected. Drive with caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.