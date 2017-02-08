Police investigation leads to temporary lockdown at Elmwood Park schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMWOOD PARK -- Several District 401 Schools were temporarily placed on soft lockdown as Elmwood Park police searched for suspects who were fleeing police in the area Wednesday afternoon.

A release from Elmwood Park said they were helping Chicago police look for car thieves when a police pursuit ended with a crash in the village. The schools were put on lockdown as officers searched for the suspects. Two people are in custody, police said.

According to the district, Elmwood Park High School, Elm Middle School, Elmwood Elementary School, the Early Childhood Center and John Mills Elementary School were all temporarily placed on soft lockdown, but were all released by 4:05 p.m. Students remained inside the schools until police notified the District it was safe for them to be released.