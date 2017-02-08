Midday Fix: Valentine’s Day pizza, prepared by Home Run Inn chef Alan Wise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Alan Wise

Home Run Inn

www.homeruninnpizza.com

Heart Shaped Pizza

Ingredients:

5 - 10 oz pizza dough ball

1/3 cup pizza sauce

4- 7 oz shredded mozzarella

Topping Choices:

3-6 oz sausage

15 slices pepperoni

3 oz Italian beef

2-4 oz grilled chicken

1-2 oz bacon

2-3 oz ham

3-5 oz sauteed mushrooms

1-3 oz onions

1-3 oz green peppers

Directions:

Press Dough Ball out into a 1/8” thick, 12” round. Let rest for 10-15 minutes to relax. Place in heart shaped pizza pan and form to edges (remove any excess dough, if necessary). Spread pizza sauce evenly on dough. Place any toppings which go under the cheese. Sausage, Italian beef, pepperoni (if preferred under), onions, green peppers. Spread cheese evenly on top. Place any toppings which go on top of the cheese. Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, mushrooms. Bake in 500F oven (most pizza dough requires very high heat, Home Run Inn’s is a bit different) until crust is golden and crisp, cheese is spotted brown, and any raw meats are temped above 180F (13-25 minutes, depending on oven). Let rest for 1-2 minutes. Remove from pan. Cut.

Tips:

Other cheeses or blends are great. Provolone, Gouda, Parmesan and/or Romano, Cheddar, Fontina

Be careful not to put too much and too many toppings on your pizza. This weighs down the pizza and crowds it, which can result in uneven and insufficient baking.