Man stabbed during robbery on CTA blue line platform

CHICAGO – A man was beaten and stabbed during a robbery on the CTA’s Blue Line platform late Tuesday evening. Chicago Police say the man was waiting on a train at the Blue Line station in the 300 Block of South Dearborn, when four men approached him, pulled out a knife and demanded money. The victim told police the men beat and stabbed him, then tole cash before running away. The victims was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident.