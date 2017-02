× Man stabbed during robbery on CTA blue line platform

CHICAGO – A man was beaten and stabbed during a robbery on the CTA’s Blue Line platform late Tuesday evening. Chicago Police say the man was waiting on a train at the Blue Line station in the 300 Block of South Dearborn, when four men approached him, pulled out a knife and demanded money. The victim told police the men beat and stabbed him, then ┬átole cash before running away. The victims was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident.