Man charged with hate crime for vandalizing Chicago Loop Synagogue

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man has been charged with vandalizing a synagogue in Chicago’s Loop.

Stuart Wright faces one felony count of hate crime to a church or synagogue and one felony count of criminal damage to a school ($300 to $10,000.)

Police say Stewart drove to the Chicago Loop Synagogue on Clark Street just after midnight Saturday. They say he exited his vehicle, broke the synagogue’s front glass windows and affixed swastika stickers to the front door.

The synagogue captured the crime on surveillance video.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stewart is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.