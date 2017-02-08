Magician/Mentalist Dennis Watkins Performs a Classic Trick for Charlie Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The House Theatre of Chicago presents

The Magic Parlour starring Dennis Watkins

The Palmer House Hilton

17 E. Monroe

Fridays and Saturdays with ADDED Valentine’s Day shows at 6 & 8 p.m.

www.themagicparlourchicago.com

Award-winning, Third-Generation Magician and Mentalist Dennis Watkins creates world-class magical entertainment for companies, organizations and private clients looking to make their most important events absolutely unforgettable. From corporate events, trade show exhibits and hospitality suites, to college campuses, performing arts centers and up-scale private events, Watkins delivers one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences nationwide.

Watkins' critically-acclaimed one-man-show, The Magic Parlour, has been running at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in downtown Chicago for over five years.