Lunchbreak: Lobster dumplings, prepared by Intro Chicago chef Stephen Gillanders

Chef Stephen Gillanders
Intro Chicago
2300 N. Lincoln Park West
Chicago
(773) 868-0002
introchicago.com
Event:
Dim Sum Cooking Class
March 25
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
To make a reservation:
(773) 868-0002
Lobster Dumplings
Lobster Filling
Ingredients:
6 oz (about 3/4 cup) shrimp, peeled, deveined, chopped
4 oz (about 1/2 cup) butter, room temperature
3 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp chili flakes
zest of one lemon, microplaned
8 oz (about 1 cup) lobster meat, cooked, diced into large pieces
Directions:
Combine everything but the lobster meat in a food processor and puree to a fine mousse. Transfer the mousse to a bowl and fold in the lobster meat. Keep as cold as possible until needed.
Lobster Dumplings
Ingredients:
20 dumpling skins/wrappers
lobster filling
egg whites, slightly beaten
Directions:
Place 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in each of the dumpling skins and form into tortellini shaped dumplings, using the egg whites to seal the edges.
Green Chili Butter
Ingredients:
2 oz (about 1/4 cup) Yuzu Kosho (Japanese green chili paste)
1 Tbs water
4 oz butter, diced
Directions:
Combine everything in a small saucepan and gently melt together, whisking the whole time.
Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Season the water with salt until it tastes of the ocean. Drop the dumplings into the water and cook until the dumplings are tender. Transfer the cooked dumplings to a sauté pan and add the green chili butter. Cook the dumpings together with the butter until they are hot and glazed. Plate 5 dumplings into 4 warm bowls and sprinkle them with the chopped herbs (equal parts chervil, chives and mint). Serve immediately.