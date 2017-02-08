Lunchbreak: Lobster dumplings, prepared by Intro Chicago chef Stephen Gillanders

Chef Stephen Gillanders

Intro Chicago

2300 N. Lincoln Park West

Chicago

(773) 868-0002

introchicago.com

Event:

Dim Sum Cooking Class

March 25

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To make a reservation:

(773) 868-0002

Lobster Dumplings

Lobster Filling

Ingredients:

6 oz (about 3/4 cup) shrimp, peeled, deveined, chopped

4 oz (about 1/2 cup) butter, room temperature

3 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp chili flakes

zest of one lemon, microplaned

8 oz (about 1 cup) lobster meat, cooked, diced into large pieces

Directions:

Combine everything but the lobster meat in a food processor and puree to a fine mousse. Transfer the mousse to a bowl and fold in the lobster meat. Keep as cold as possible until needed.

Lobster Dumplings

Ingredients:

20 dumpling skins/wrappers

lobster filling

egg whites, slightly beaten

Directions:

Place 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in each of the dumpling skins and form into tortellini shaped dumplings, using the egg whites to seal the edges.

Green Chili Butter

Ingredients:

2 oz (about 1/4 cup) Yuzu Kosho (Japanese green chili paste)

1 Tbs water

4 oz butter, diced

Directions:

Combine everything in a small saucepan and gently melt together, whisking the whole time.

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Season the water with salt until it tastes of the ocean. Drop the dumplings into the water and cook until the dumplings are tender. Transfer the cooked dumplings to a sauté pan and add the green chili butter. Cook the dumpings together with the butter until they are hot and glazed. Plate 5 dumplings into 4 warm bowls and sprinkle them with the chopped herbs (equal parts chervil, chives and mint). Serve immediately.