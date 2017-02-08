Lunchbreak: Lobster dumplings, prepared by Intro Chicago chef Stephen Gillanders

Posted 11:00 AM, February 8, 2017, by

Chef Stephen Gillanders

Intro Chicago
2300 N. Lincoln Park West
Chicago
(773) 868-0002
introchicago.com

Event:
Dim Sum Cooking Class
March 25
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To make a reservation:

(773) 868-0002

Lobster Dumplings

Lobster Filling

Ingredients:
6 oz (about 3/4 cup) shrimp, peeled, deveined, chopped
4 oz (about 1/2 cup) butter, room temperature
3 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp chili flakes
zest of one lemon, microplaned
8 oz (about 1 cup) lobster meat, cooked, diced into large pieces

Directions:
Combine everything but the lobster meat in a food processor and puree to a fine mousse.  Transfer the mousse to a bowl and fold in the lobster meat.  Keep as cold as possible until needed.

Lobster Dumplings

Ingredients:
20 dumpling skins/wrappers
lobster filling
egg whites, slightly beaten

Directions:
Place 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in each of the dumpling skins and form into tortellini shaped dumplings, using the egg whites to seal the edges.

Green Chili Butter

Ingredients:
2 oz (about 1/4 cup) Yuzu Kosho (Japanese green chili paste)
1 Tbs water
4 oz butter, diced

Directions:
Combine everything in a small saucepan and gently melt together, whisking the whole time.

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil.  Season the water with salt until it tastes of the ocean.  Drop the dumplings into the water and cook until the dumplings are tender.  Transfer the cooked dumplings to a sauté pan and add the green chili butter.  Cook the dumpings together with the butter until they are hot and glazed.  Plate 5 dumplings into 4 warm bowls and sprinkle them with the chopped herbs (equal parts chervil, chives and mint).  Serve immediately.