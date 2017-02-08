Judy Garland repeatedly molested by munchkins on ‘Wizard of Oz’ set, ex-husband says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Judy Garland's ex-husband claims she was repeatedly molested by actors who played munchkins in the classic musical, "The Wizard of Oz."

Sid Luft and Judy Garland were married from 1952-1965.

He died 12 years ago, but the claims come from a new memoir titled "Judy and I: My Life With Judy Garland."

Luft claimed some of the munchkin actors put their hands up Judy's dress during filming, and were drunks.

According to PEOPLE, many of the actors denied the claims and argued that they worked hard for the little pay they got.

Friend of WGN Morning News, the late munchkin actress Margaret Pellegrini, previously called the stories upsetting and said there were a few actors who liked to have a few drinks, but nothing got out of hand.