Jarrett Payton has a St. Viator soccer reunion on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It was a chance to catch up with a former coach on Wednesday's Sports Feed on CLTV.

Then a reunion broke out.

As Jarrett Payton was talking with his former St. Viator head coach Mike Taylor, who was honored by Buddy's Helpers and the PepsiCo Showdown for his work in the community, he got some company.

Former teammates Nino DaSilva,TJ King and Mike Manno surprised Jarrett by showing up on the set with Taylor and co-host Josh Frydman.

With former St. Viator trophies in hand, the group talked about their former playing days for the Lions, making for a memorable Sports Feed segment.

