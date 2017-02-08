Film related fun at the Chicago Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Chicago Auto Show kicks off this weekend, and we're getting a behind the scenes look at some movie themed car attractions that you can see at the show.

That includes a Chevrolet Batmobile that's made entirely of legos. The 344-thousand lego structure was inspired by the speedwagon that will be featured in the upcoming LEGO Batman Movie.

It took 222 hours to design and more than 1800 hours to build.

There's also a great attraction for Star Wars fans. You can see an X-Wing inspired Nissan Rogue with blasters, thrusters, and its own droid.

There's also a Rogue 1 Star Wars Limited Edition that you can actually drive at the show,.

Nissan made just 5 thousand of these and each one comes with a special collectible, themed floor mats and cup holders. This Saturday and Sunday Storm Troopers will be on hand to take pictures with visitors.