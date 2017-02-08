FeedonThis: Ready for more “Gar and Pax” in the Bulls’ future?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After another roller coaster season filled with more drama, there must be a change coming at the top right?

According to a Chicago Tribune report, no.

K.C. Johnson wrote late Tuesday that the Bulls will likely keep John Paxson and Gar Forman in the front office after the season comes to an end. This comes despite the fact that the Bulls are in danger of missing the playoffs for a second-straight year and some inconsistent direction in the franchise.

Is this a good idea? Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed, which is apart of #FeedonThis from the show.

You can watch that segment in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a big surprise for in-state and national college basketball fans, the Orange and Blue were the dominant color in Chicago college basketball last night.

The slumping Illini came into Evanston and beat NCAA Tournament hopeful Northwestern by seven at Welsh-Ryan Arena. While a big victory in a disappointing season for John Groce, the defeat could be damaging for Chris Collins team's March resume.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.