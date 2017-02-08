Fatal stabbing in the Fulton River District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The trendy Fulton River District was the scene of a fatal stabbing this afternoon. It may have been the result of a fight that spilled off the CTA Green Line.

It happened around 3 this afternoon in the 400 block of North Clinton, just blocks from the Ogilvie train station. The crime scene ran two blocks.

An unidentified young man was stabbed to death here.

It appears the altercation may have started along the Clinton Street el platform; the man who was stabbed fleeing and collapsing near the Metra tracks a short distance away. He was unresponsive when first-responders arrived.

Metra, briefly stopped trains this afternoon to let police investigate, delaying the outbound commute from union station.

Police say the surveillance video is from the Green Line platform and nearby businesses. They are questioning one person of interest.