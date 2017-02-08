Responsibilities: Include generating story ideas, logging tapes, inputting video to the server, researching and working with the Entertainment producer and reporter on other tasks assigned daily.
* Additional Information
Four Internship Sessions (limited to 1 session per calendar year)
– Fall (8-12 Weeks)
– Winter (8-10 Weeks)
– Spring (8-12 Weeks)
– Summer (8-12 Weeks)
Internship Eligibility
– Must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the US.
– Registered students in good standing at an accredited college or university preferred.
– Must be able to work the hours required by department.
– Students can receive university or college credit for participating in this program but need to handle paperwork involved
DURATION/HOURS: Must be able to work a minimum of 16 hour.
Internships pays state minimum wage.
Equal Opportunity Employer
If interested send cover letter & resume to:
WGN-TV Human Resources Dept.
2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618
Fax: (773) 528-1387
Apply On-line: Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com, go to Careers, then job listings and search for keywords “Entertainment Internship”.
Resumes must be received at least one month prior to the beginning of each session to assure full consideration.* Interns are considered trainees and not employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1973.