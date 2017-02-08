Responsibilities: Include generating story ideas, logging tapes, inputting video to the server, researching and working with the Entertainment producer and reporter on other tasks assigned daily.

* Additional Information

Four Internship Sessions (limited to 1 session per calendar year)

– Fall (8-12 Weeks)

– Winter (8-10 Weeks)

– Spring (8-12 Weeks)

– Summer (8-12 Weeks)

Internship Eligibility

– Must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the US.

– Registered students in good standing at an accredited college or university preferred.

– Must be able to work the hours required by department.

– Students can receive university or college credit for participating in this program but need to handle paperwork involved

DURATION/HOURS: Must be able to work a minimum of 16 hour.

Internships pays state minimum wage.

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested send cover letter & resume to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Dept.

2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: (773) 528-1387

Apply On-line: Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com, go to Careers, then job listings and search for keywords “Entertainment Internship”.

Resumes must be received at least one month prior to the beginning of each session to assure full consideration.* Interns are considered trainees and not employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1973.