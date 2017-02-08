The center of eastward-moving cold Canadian-source high pressure will pass overhead during the day Thursday, sliding off to the east Thursday night. Daytime highs will struggle to warm very far into the 20s with single-digit or near zero wind chills, but overnight winds shift to south on the backside of the departing high pressure, allowing temperatures to warm into the 30s by Friday morning. Gusting southwest winds will quickly boost readings into the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon, nearly a 30-degree jump from Thursday’s highs. Rain is expected with low pressure Saturday night into Sunday.
Cold Thursday, but quick warm-up Friday
-
