Chicagoans pack CAPS meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- North Side residnets packed a CAPS meeting at Pritzker Elementary near Damen & Milwaukee Wednesday night.

Recent reports indicated the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is considering deploying 20 additional agents to Chicago which Alderman Brian Hopkins welcomes with open arms.

While a Few hundred additional police officers are being hired for the first time in a longtime, Hopkins is encouraging Chicago residents to push Mayor Emanuel to hire another 250 more in 2018.

Today's meeting happened on a day when President Donald Trump took aim at Chicago's crime rate once again. Reportedly the 8th time since he has taken office.

Perhaps growing tired of being Mr. Trump's punching bag, the mayor and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson fired back today. A mayoral spokesman wondering if the president is using violence in the city to score political points nationally and the superintendent saying the real problem is too-easy access to illegal guns, inconsistent sentencing and decentralized gang warfare.