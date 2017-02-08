Chicago GOP files ethics complaint against CPS CEO over ‘political’ letter sent to students

CHICAGO — Chairman of the Chicago Republican Party and Chicago Public Schools parent Chris Cleveland filed an ethics complaint against CPS CEO Forrest Claypool for using taxpayer funds to produce a “political” letter to send home with students.

On Tuesday, WGN was first to report that a letter was sent home to all 381,000 CPS students blasting Gov. Bruce Rauner and ignoring any role Democrats may have played in the state’s budget woes.

“Using public time and resources on such a letter should always be considered a misuse of taxpayer funds, but it is made even more egregious in light of CPS’s self-declared financial crisis,” Cleveland said in his complaint.

UPDATE: Chicago GOP files ethics complaint against Chicago Public Schools CEO for "inappropriate" & "partisan" letter sent home w/students. https://t.co/Uhj20au0cf — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 8, 2017

Claypool is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he’s expected to address the letter.

Reporter Tom Negovan will have the latest on WGN Evening News starting at 4 p.m.

You can read the full letter below.