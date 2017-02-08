Chicago family reconnects with man 23 years after he disappeared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Moriah Mays was only a child the last time she saw her brother, Sharrieff.

The family says at some point he was in college in Alabama. He left home from Chicago and they never heard from him again.

He was 23. They say, at the time, they reached out to police and got nowhere.

In recent years, Moriah stepped up her efforts online, posting about her brother. She started a Facebook page, hoping to drum up information on his disappearance.

Yesterday, a picture arrived in her inbox. It was her brother, Now 46 years old. Someone who doesn't want to be identified sent it.

Today, Moriah says she talked with her brother briefly on the phone.

There are so many unanswered questions, but he told her that "he had lost his mind." He ended up in Nashville, Tennessee, and for more than 20 years his family had no idea he had been living at a center that helps people with mental illness.

Moriah and her family are planning to drive to Tennessee as soon as possible to try to put the pieces of this puzzle together. But they're shocked and overjoyed they found Sharrieff and he's alive. Now they want to bring him home.