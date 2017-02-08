"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day explains why he wanted director Richie Keen at the helm of his new movie "Fist Fight" and what it's like to get punched by Ice Cube. "Fist Fight" opens in theaters on Friday, February 17th.
Charlie Day, Richie Keen talk about Bozo Buckets & their new movie ‘Fist Fight’
-
Woman wanted for dragging cat allegedly used stun gun on bystander
-
3-year-old gets a chance to fight crime after fighting cancer
-
Chicago goes 4 days without a fatal shooting
-
Man accused of decapitating 2 women, burning house down after ‘hearing voices’
-
Dwyane Wade’s foundation, other local groups fight holiday hunger in Chicago
-
-
Thousands of workers join ‘Fight for $15’ protests at O’Hare and across Chicago
-
7 arrested after ‘big brawl’ closed Aurora mall; similar mall melees reported across the country
-
Chicago students allegedly forced to fight in classroom
-
Fox Valley Mall enforcing parental escort rule after massive fight
-
Teens charged with murder as adults over killing of Rep. Danny Davis’ grandson
-
-
Topless protesters crash Donald Trump’s Manhattan polling place
-
Day care worker struck in face by stray bullet in south suburb
-
Rauner, Madigan proxy war on display in Congressional races