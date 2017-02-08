Charlie Day, Richie Keen talk about Bozo Buckets & their new movie ‘Fist Fight’

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day explains why he wanted director Richie Keen at the helm of his new movie "Fist Fight" and what it's like to get punched by Ice Cube. "Fist Fight" opens in theaters on Friday, February 17th.