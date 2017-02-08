× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Golden State

* Since 2012-13, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500) against the Warriors, which is tied with the Grizzlies (8-8) for the second-best record against Golden State during that span (Spurs, 10-6).

* The Bulls have now scored at least 110 points in four consecutive games after defeating Sacramento on Monday, 112-107, their longest such streak in a single season since 1996-97 (four straight games).

* The Warriors are now 0-3 on the season in overtime games after losing to the Kings on Saturday, 109-106. Since 2014-15, the Bulls are one of two Eastern Conference teams (Celtics) to defeat Golden State at home (113-111 in overtime on January 27, 2015).

* Dwyane Wade scored 31 points in Monday’s win against the Kings, his fifth 30-point game of the season. Wade is averaging 27.3 points per game in his career against the Warriors, his most against any opponent.

* Kevin Durant scored a season-low 10 points in 42 minutes of action against the Kings on Monday, his lowest scoring game of his career when playing at least 36 minutes (averages 37.5 minutes per game for career).

* Over his last five games, Stephen Curry is averaging 34.8 points per game and is shooting 56.1 percent (37-for-66) from the three-point line. His 37 three-point makes are the second most he has made in a five-game span in his career (made 38 in five games from February 22, 2016 to March 3, 2016).