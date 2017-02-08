× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Minnesota

* The Blackhawks won, 5-3, at Dallas on Saturday. This will be the fourth game of a six-game road trip to start their post-All-Star-break schedule (2-1-0 in the first three games of the trip). Chicago has allowed 3+ goals in five consecutive games, its second-longest such streak of the season (Chicago allowed 3+ goals in each of its first six games of the season).

* The Wild won, 4-2, last night in Winnipeg. Minnesota has won two straight, five-of-six (5-1-0), seven-of-nine (7-2-0) and 11 of its last 14 games (11-3-0). Tonight is the first game of a season-high eight-game homestand for the Wild. They will not play another road game until going back to Winnipeg on the last day of February.

* This will be the second of four meetings this season between the Blackhawks and Wild. The teams met for the first time last month (January 15) in Chicago when the Wild rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Chicago 3-2 in regulation. Since February 3, 2015 (approximately 2 calendar years), Minnesota is 8-0-0 against Chicago in the regular season and 0-4 in the postseason (The Blackhawks swept the Wild in the Second Round of the 2015 Western Conference playoffs).

* Over the last four games, the Blackhawks have gotten 13 goals from 11 different players (only Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman have scored multiple goals). One skater noticeably absent from the scoresheet of late for the Blackhawks is Artem Anisimov, who has failed to score a goal in a season-high 13 consecutive games.

* Fifth-year Finnish forward Mikael Granlund has already set career highs in goals (15), assists (33, tied with 2013-14) and points (48) through just 52 games. Granlund’s 2016-17-NHL-best, 12-game point streak ended last night in Winnipeg.

* Jason Pominville had his fourth career four-point game last night in Winnipeg. It was Pominville’s first four-point game in over six years – January 1, 2011 w/Buffalo vs. Boston (2 goals, 2 assists). Pominville has 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) in his last 15 games.