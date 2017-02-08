× Blackhawks beat Wild in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal 3:09 into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Suter was called for holding midway through the overtime, and with the man advantage, Toews slipped a rebound between the skates of goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Toews also had two assists, and Richard Panik had a goal and an assist. Corey Crawford stopped 35 of 38 shots as the Blackhawks snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak against Minnesota.

Nino Niederreiter had two assists for the Wild, and Kuemper had 28 saves.

Minnesota’s Erik Haula scored with 3:03 left in the third period to tie it at 3. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried the puck from behind his own blue line deep into the Chicago zone, then feathered a backhanded pass across the goalmouth, where Haula was waiting to tip it past Crawford.