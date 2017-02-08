Around Town Anti-Valentines Party at AceBounce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anti-Valentines Party

Saturday, February 11 | 7PM - Late

Chicago

On Saturday February 11th, love will be in the air – but you won’t find it at AceBounce. We’ll be saying ‘get lost!’ to love, and ‘hello beautiful’ to an amazing party. Bring your besties, bring your partners if you have to (just don’t go on about it) and rock out to anti-love anthems in a UV-lit ping pong playground. As a special treat, we’re turning our Games Gurus loose as Love Police for the evening. They’ll call out any Romance Rebels who’re caught getting frisky. But, if you absolutely must find someone compatible, Bumble will be on hand to provide cocktails for all the Romance Rebels.

At just $35* your Anti-Valentine’s Party ticket will get you:

2 hours of premium open bar & passed appetizers

DJ Lee Michaels from 7PM - close

Unlimited UV ping pong

The ‘Love Police’ locking up all ‘Romance Rebels’

Welcome cocktail designed in collaboration with Bumble

*$35 early bird / $50 standard price

Grab tickets HERE