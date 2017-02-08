7-day forecast: Above-average temperatures, some rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Rain and snow possible as temperatures crash
-
7-day forecast: Rising temperatures with rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Warmer temps. with some rain possible
-
2016 the warmest year ever
-
7-day forecast: Rain turns to flurries as temperatures drop
-
-
Mild temperatures and some light rain five more days
-
7-day forecast: Rain possible on Christmas Day as temps. warm up
-
7-Day forecast: Chilly winter temperatures, dusting of snow possible
-
Two rainy spells here this week
-
Brief chill comes midweek, then mild air returns
-
-
Freezing rain/sleet later tonight/Monday morning across the Chicago area
-
Midweek chill to interrupt mild week
-
Mainly cloudy, rainy periods through Wednesday