VIDEO: Tornadoes rip through New Orleans East and southern Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS -- The National Weather Service says it has confirmed three tornadoes that have touched down in southern Louisiana.

WGNO reports there was severe damage in New Orleans East after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday morning, and NASA’s Michoud facility sustained some damage as well.

Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the weather service, confirms one tornado touched down in the eastern part of New Orleans, another touched down near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian.

She said they have heard reports of injuries but nothing that has been confirmed yet. Local media showed images of some severely damaged buildings in eastern New Orleans with downed power lines strewn across the road.

The tornadoes are part of a wall of bad weather moving across the Deep South.

WGNO posted this live video reporting from damaged areas in New Orleans East: