Suburban 7th grader beaten at school returns home after days in hospital

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill – The 7th grader who was hospitalized after a beating in his middle school is home from the hospital tonight.

12-year-old Henry Sembdner returned to his South Elgin home after several days in the hospital.

He was hurt just before noon on Friday in a second floor hallway during passing period when family members say Henry bumped into another student.

WGN News is told that student then slammed Henry to the ground.

He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Doctors had to put him in a medically induced coma because of his head injury and facial fractures.

Over the weekend, his case caught the attention of Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo also celebrated Henry’s homecoming on twitter:

Glad you are home Buddy. Keep staying #HenryStrong. See you at Wrigley this summer. https://t.co/hJ8etgpgwE — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 8, 2017

Hundreds of students at Kenyon Wood Middle School wrote Henry get well cards and have been showing support with organized dress up days.

More than 37,000 dollars has been raised on two GoFundMe pages to help with his medical expenses.

The student involved in the attack was taken into police custody on Friday.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s office is investigating, but no word yet on any charges filed.

The school district says it is currently moving through its own disciplinary investigation.