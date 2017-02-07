Still no arrests after Aaren O’Connor killed by stray bullet 1 year ago

CHICAGO — A stray bullet hit Aaren O’Connor while she sat in her car one year ago Monday.

It happened in the 2000 block of West 21st Street in the Pilsen neighborhood.

O’Connor, 25, had recently moved to Chicago from San Diego.

Police have made no arrests in her case.

O’Connor’s family has partnered with Temple University, where she went to school and discovered her love for travel.

They’re asking for donations to create a scholarship fund to offer tuition assistance for students who want to study abroad.

For more information, the website is http://giving.temple.edu/oconnor-scholarship