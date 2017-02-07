× Once again, Dwyane Wade helps the Bulls outlast the Kings

SACRAMENTO – It was a finish eerily similar to their match-up just a few weeks back. The result was the exact same.

Dwyane Wade once again got the best of Demarcus Cousins over 48 minutes and in the final one as well, just as he did at the United Center on January 22nd. The guard was the catalyst as the Bulls picked up an 112-107 victory Monday night in Sacramento.

Playing without Jimmy Butler, who sat out for a second-straight game with a heel injury, Wade led all scorers with 31 points as he hit 12-of-his 18 shots from the field. His performance helped them even their record at 26-26 in the third of a six-game road trip.

Just as he did in the first match-up with the Kings, Wade would end up scoring the winning points in the closing moments of the contest. Back on January 22nd, the guard drew a controversial foul on Cousins going up for a dunk which led to the eventual game-winning free throw in a 102-99 victory.

That has come after Cousins’ gave the Kings the lead in the final minute of the game.

Similar circumstances played out on Monday as Cousins tied the game at 107 with a layup with 30 seconds to go and drew the foul. But his missed free throw opened the door for the Bulls as Wade got the rebound on that and eventually scored on a 20-footer with 13 seconds to go to give the Bulls the lead.

As fate would have it, Wade was guarding Cousins when the inbounds pass came to the forward on the next Kings’ offensive series. The guard took the ball away and, unlike the last match-up, completed the slam with Cousins trailing to put the Bulls up four.

On the next possession, the Kings’ forward once again sent Wade to the line when he was accessed a technical for arguing a no foul call on his three-point shot with six seconds left.

Wade hit the free throw to finish off another last minute victory against the Kings that featured the veteran getting the best of the youngster.