× More like February – snow and cold

After two consecutive days reaching the 50-degree mark, Wednesday will feel much more winter-like here. Gusty northwest winds on the leading edge of Canadian high pressure will steer much colder air into the Chicago area Wednesday – high temperatures most likely not warming out of the 20s. At the same time, a weak low-pressure disturbance aloft will bring cloudiness and a chance of sticking snow – an inch or two could fall along a west-east narrow path south of Interstate-80.

With the high pressure directly overhead, Thursday will be even colder with highest temperatures in the lower to middle 20s and single-digit to near zero wind chills.

However, as the high pressure moves off to the east, southerly winds will pick up Thursday night, setting the stage for a quick temperature rebound back into upper 40s and lower 50s Friday – nearly a 30-degree increase from the anticipated Thursday overnight lows. Despite thickening clouds and a chance of rain, Saturday’s high could again hit or exceed 50-degrees, marking the fourth day in the past six with 50-degree or higher temperatures.