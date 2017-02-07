Midday Fix: Chef Jernard Wells shares a recipe for shrimp cocktail

To purchase a copy of the book:
88 Ways to Her Heart: Cooking for Lovers
Chef Wells will be a judge on Chopped Jr., airing tonight (8pm EST) on the Food Network.
Skinny Dippin' Shrimp Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 lb. cooked medium shrimp, chilled
1/2 cucumber, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
1/2 tomato, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
9 green onions, thinly sliced
1 oz. fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 serrano pepper, thinly sliced
1 8-oz. can tomato sauce
2 Tablespoon white vinegar
1 lime
Directions:
In large bowl, combine shrimp, cucumber, tomato, green onions, cilantro and serrano pepper. Stir in tomato sauce and vinegar. Squeeze lime juice over mixture, and it is ready to serve.