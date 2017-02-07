Midday Fix: Chef Jernard Wells shares a recipe for shrimp cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jernard Wells

www.ChefJernard.com

To purchase a copy of the book:

88 Ways to Her Heart: Cooking for Lovers

Chef Wells will be a judge on Chopped Jr., airing tonight (8pm EST) on the Food Network.

Skinny Dippin' Shrimp Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 lb. cooked medium shrimp, chilled

1/2 cucumber, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

1/2 tomato, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

9 green onions, thinly sliced

1 oz. fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 serrano pepper, thinly sliced

1 8-oz. can tomato sauce

2 Tablespoon white vinegar

1 lime

Directions:

In large bowl, combine shrimp, cucumber, tomato, green onions, cilantro and serrano pepper. Stir in tomato sauce and vinegar. Squeeze lime juice over mixture, and it is ready to serve.